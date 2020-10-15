Iowa Lakes receives grant to address mental health of students, staff

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Northwest Iowa Care Connections Mental Health and Disability Services presented a $20,000 grant to Iowa Lakes Community College Thursday.
The grant will help the college provide mental health services to current students coping with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The mental health of college students has been an issue in the headlines for several years now. Add a pandemic to the college experience mix, and you have elevated college students' stress, fear, and anxiety. At Iowa Lakes, we are continually monitoring our students' mental health and identifying the best ways to help. With this NWIACC grant, we will be better equipped to meet our students' mental health needs,” explained Kevin Range, educational counselor at Iowa Lakes Community College.
Thanks to the grant, students will now have 24/7 access to mental health services through Talk Campus, a mental health app that offers a way for students to obtain instant support in an anonymous, safe space.
“Talk Campus allows students to receive mental health assistance with no wait time, no stigma, no judgments — just instant, ongoing support,” Range added.
Furthermore, the grant will allow Iowa Lakes Community College to partner with Synergy Therapy to provide online therapy sessions with a licensed therapist in Sioux City for both students and staff. These therapy sessions will also be available 24/7.
Visit Iowa Lakes Community College’s website for more information about these services.
