Iowa Lakes receives grant to address mental health of students, staff

“The mental health of college students has been an issue in the headlines for several years now. Add a pandemic to the college experience mix, and you have elevated college students' stress, fear, and anxiety. At Iowa Lakes, we are continually monitoring our students' mental health and identifying the best ways to help. With this NWIACC grant, we will be better equipped to meet our students' mental health needs,” explained Kevin Range, educational counselor at Iowa Lakes Community College.