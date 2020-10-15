Jackson Business Challenge accepting applications through Dec. 31

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Jackson Business Development Committee announced Wednesday it will be accepting applications for the 2021 Jackson Business Challenge until Dec. 31.
The program, which is in its third year, is a three-phase competition that will attract new businesses to downtown Jackson by offering a prize package worth $20,000.
“On behalf of the Jackson Area Chamber, we are extremely excited to be a part of this program again this year," said Corey Christopher, executive director at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Business Challenge is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs and the community as a whole. This is a great way to continue the revitalization of Jackson.”
The 2021 Jackson Business Challenge will follow the same guidelines as the 2019 and 2020 programs — with the contest consisting of three rounds, with the first round deadline being Dec. 31.
The first round consists of a business concept, while rounds two and three consist of a detailed business plan and oral presentation, respectively.
“I have already been asked by potential applicants if we would be doing the program again," Jackson Economic Development Coordinator Tom Nelson stated. “It was great to see so much energy in town about the opening of last year’s winners and I cannot wait to build on that momentum.”
The prize package that is valued at $20,000 will consist of grant funds, rental assistance, free marketing, accountancy assistance, legal assistance and more.
More information about the Jackson Business Challenge, including applications, can be found by visiting the City of Jackson’s website.
