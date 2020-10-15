Johnny Cash’s last car on display in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Classic cars are at an abundance at Unique Classic Cars in Mankato, but one has a special history of its own.
Singer-songwriter Johnny Cash’s last car is on display at the classic car dealer’s showroom in Mankato.
The 2001 Lincoln Town Car Cartier L was built specifically for “The Man in Black” himself, and following his death in 2003, it was shipped to Germany but brought back in 2019.
“It’s one of those collectibility things that’s really fun for us," said Unique Classic Cars owner Jeremy Thomas. "To be able to have it here and have it on display for the public to see - it’s the first time it’s been on display for the public really since it’s came back from Germany. It’s great to have it here in Mankato, Minn.”
The sleek land yacht isn’t for sale or auction but is open for viewing by the public in Unique Classic’s showroom.
