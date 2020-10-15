MDH: 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 1,169 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,169 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 117,106.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,199. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,546.
There are 104,547 people who are no longer isolated.
8,652 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,362 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,403,811.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,180 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 103,274.
There have been 11 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,505.
80,131 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
880,314 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
