Minnesota DEED numbers show drop in unemployment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped to 6% in September.
That’s according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Although the decrease didn’t come in the way the state hoped. The state saw a 1.3% drop in the state’s labor force participation rate in September, now at 68.4%. DEED says it is concerned Minnesotans are getting discouraged while on the job hunt.
“We as a state as many of you know, follow this and have always had a really high participation rate, one of the highest in the country, the national rate also fell this month to 61.4% so still higher than the country but it’s a concerning trend to see that number move downward,” Steve Grove, DEED Commissioner.
The number of unemployed workers dropped to around 182,000 in September. That number continues to drop since its peak of nearly 303,000 unemployed workers in May.
