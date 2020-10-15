Minnesota students continue to lead nation for ACT test scores

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota students continue to lead the nation for ACT test scores.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education, the graduating class of 2020 earned an average composite score of 21.3 on the ACT college entrance exam. That puts Minnesota first among the 17 states where 90% or more of students took the exam. The majority of the class of 2020 took the ACT by the fall of 2019, before the pandemic.
State education officials say it’s too early to determine how the pandemic will affect ACT testing and scores of future graduating classes.
