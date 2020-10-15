Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday marks the start of Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule.
The Cold Weather Rule protects consumers from having their heat shut off if they cannot pay their bills in full. It lasts until April 15. The program does require participants to have a payment plan in place. All-natural gas and electric companies must offer this protection. The program does not include propane, fuel oil, or wood heating customers.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission website.
