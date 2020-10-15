Online registration for Toys for Tots now open

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Registration opens today for those families interested in receiving a Christmas gift through Toys for Tots.
Due to the pandemic, registration is only happening online this year. The mission of the program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute them to children in need in Blue Earth, Waseca, Nicollet, and LeSueur Counties. Last year Toys for Tots distributed more than 14,600 toys, supporting nearly 3,100 children in the region. Children must be 14 and younger to qualify.
Registration is open now through December 16. To register or if you’d like to donate toward the cause, visit mankato-mn.toysfortots.org.
