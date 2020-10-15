Prep Athlete: Marshall’s Lance off to great start in senior campaign

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) -The Marshall Tigers football team opened the 2020 campaign with a dominant win over New Ulm thanks in part to the play of senior wideout Bryce Lance who’s our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I’ve grown a lot, gained a lot of weight. Quicker, faster, I think I have better hands, but also my team makes me look really good. There’s a lot that goes into it rather than just me catching a ball.”
Bryce Lance is poised for a big senior campaign to end his high school career after shattering a number of program records this past season.
“We’re expecting big things, the guy they saw last year was 6-1, 160. Now he’s 6-4 180 this year. Obviously we want to get him the football and make plays,” said Terry Bahlmann, Marshall head coach.
“It’s surreal, being a little kid watching Drew, Reece Winkelman, all those guys. To be in the same conversations as those guys, it’s special,” said Bryce Lance, Marshall senior WR/S.
Lance is off to a great start after posting 873 receiving yards a year ago. The wideout went off in game one of the 2020 season against New Ulm piling up 150 yards on six catches and three touchdowns.
Those big numbers are a product of being one of the top route runners in the area.
“We drill that in practice all the time, I have to work at it on myself too, but paying attention to detail on your routes and knowing what to do to get open,” said Lance.
“Bryce’s hands are the first thing to stick out. He’s probably more quick than fast, he pays a lot of attention to details on routes and that gives him the advantage,” said Bahlmann.
Outside of all the big plays, this senior’s impact for Marshall goes beyond the field.
“More so than his game leadership is things he does on and off the field. Keeps going in the right direction, we can always count on him to do what’s right,” said Bahlmann.
Lance plans on continuing his football career at the next level, and currently is getting looks from a number of Division I programs.
The wideout’s leadership and dominance on the field are why Bryce Lance is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
