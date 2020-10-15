Safety on the road during harvest, being mindful of slow moving equipment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Harvest is in full swing and heavy machinery and equipment is on the roads, so motorists are reminded to be aware of large, slow-moving equipment.
Farm equipment is heavy and operators need more time to speed up, slow down and stop.
Minnesota State Patrol is stressing patience for motorists saying they need to be prepared to encounter slow moving equipment.
“Farm equipment and also semis the farmers are using this time of year, there’s a lot of blind spots so motorists need to make sure they’re aware of where they’re at within the blind spots of the vehicle,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol," so you don’t want to be right next to them or any area of the corners of the vehicle, that’s where it’s harder for them to see."
A reminder that it is the law that in a no passing zone you cannot pass farm equipment.
