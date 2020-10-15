Sherburn Theatre gets help from community

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) - Sherburn Theatre like many other businesses hit a rough patch amid the pandemic.
They were almost forced to close their doors when a couple of concerned citizens offered to lend a helping hand by getting businesses to sponsor the licensing fee for some of the movies.
“Every time that we have asked for support, it’s been given so this fall or summer I guess when NIkki and I spoke and there was a need to have some local sponsors for movies. It’s seemed like a no-brainer and an easy way for us to step up," community supporter and volunteer, Stephanie Wohluter said.
Community member, Abby Shoen was one of the few to kick start the initiative and even host the first weekend as a sponsor.
She didn’t want a place that holds great value to the town and herself to close.
“It’s a great thing for the community and I would hate to see it close just because there is no new films or they’re basically being forced to close," community member, Abby Shoen said.
The businesses range from banks, appliance store, auto shop and even community members just wanting to pitch in to save a staple in their region.
“The word got out and the more the community members stepped up and it just blossomed into this wonderful thing and now we have movies scheduled out until the first week of May already," Martin County Star employee and community member, Cheri Frank said.
The commitment and drive Martin County has shown to keep the Sherburn Theatre alive brings tears of joy to co-owner Nikki Schwartz’s eyes.
“That’s just really really really amazing and truly appreciated because I love showing movies and that’s what we do."
Shopping local and supporting small businesses is something that is important to the town of Sherburn.
“It’s an asset that once we lose, it’s hard to get back and we know that from experience here," Wohluter said.
The theatre and community members would like to thank all of the sponsors that chipped in to help.
Weiss Milling
Hyvee - Fairmont
Tony Weiss - Weiss Auto
Thate Farms: Darren & Ethan Thate
Brian Wannarka Truck Repair & Excavating
Cynthia Celander
Mandi Kosbob - Edward Jones Financial Advisor
The Caretakers Inc.
Dana Faber
Land Services - Auctioneer Alley/ Auction America
Dare to Dream - Brittany Anderson
Richards Auto Repair and Towing
Dean Grottee
Trusdell Farms
Bank Midwest
Lizabeth Stahl
Preferred Capital Management and Fairmont Vet Clinic
Neisen Crop Hail Agency
Dans Appliance
Tim & Deb Schwager
Doolittles Carpet and Paint
Double D Dispatch
Assembly of God - Sherburn
Trimont Town Center Market
MCSAP Coalition & YOCO
Sherburn Nursery & Floral
Easy Automation
