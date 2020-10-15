Walz appointed to head Midwestern Governors Association

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was appointed the new chair of the Midwestern Governors Association Thursday.
His first order of business was to announce his MGA Chair’s Agenda, which is being branded as “Empowering Midwestern Communities,” and focuses on bringing Midwestern policy leaders together to create economic opportunities in the energy sector.
One of the main areas of concentration for the agency is collaboration with states to strengthen and grow communities that have been or will be impacted by power plant closures.
“Communities and workers that have long fueled our energy needs are in a transition period, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that they have the tools and supports to manage the transition in a way that positions them for success,” Walz said in a news release.
Another top priority in Walz’s agenda is the continuation of the MID-GRID 2035 Initiative, a regional transmission education and planning effort to position the Midwest as a modern energy producer and low-cost energy provider. The goal of the MID-GRID 2035 Initiative is to establish a long-term transmission grid vision for the region.
“As energy production and consumption changes, we want the region to be in the best possible position to power our communities and have the energy resources to attract new businesses,” Walz added. “Without a robust regional transmission plan, the region is at risk of being left in the dark.”
More information on the MGA Chair’s Agenda is available by visiting the MGA website.
The Midwestern Governors Association describes itself as a nonprofit, bipartisan organization that brings together governors, their staff, and state agencies to address significant public policy issues and provide a vehicle to advocate for them.
Current members of the MGA include Govs. Tim Walz, Kim Reynolds (Iowa), JB Pritzker (Ill.), Eric Holcomb (Ind.), Laura Kelly (Kan.), Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.), Michael Parson (Mo.), Pete Ricketts (Neb.), Doug Burgum (North Dakota), Mike DeWine (Ohio), Kristi Noem (South Dakota) and Tony Evers (Wis).
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.