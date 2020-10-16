Applications open for small business and non-profit COVID-19 grants in Nicollet County

Applications open for small business and non-profit COVID-19 grants in Nicollet County
Applications open for small business and non-profit COVID-19 grants in Nicollet County (Source: KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein | October 16, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 5:22 AM

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County announces an additional round of grant funds to help small businesses and non-profits in response to COVID-19.

Applications are open starting Oct. 16th and are open until Nov. 2nd.

According to the county’s website, awards will be given to businesses and non-profits that experienced interruption, closure or significant revenue loss due to the pandemic.

Grant awards will be up to $10,000.

Businesses and non-profits with up to 50 full-time equivalent employees can apply.

For more on the application process, click here.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.