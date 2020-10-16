Authorities: Level 3 sex offender moving to North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office reports that a registered level three sex offender will be moving into the North Mankato community Monday.
Court documents show that Daryl Hugo Lange was sentenced in September 2007 for reportedly engaging in sexual contact against a known male child over a significant period of time.
Lange will be occupying a residence in rural North Mankato beginning Monday.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says a recorded community education and notification presentation will be made available at a later date and posted for viewing on the Nicollet County Facebook page.
Anyone who has specific questions they would like answered during the presentation can email them to por@co.nicollet.mn.us.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 931-1570 or the Minnesota Department of Corrections' Community Notification Information hotline at (651) 361-7340 or toll-free at (888) 396-9953.
