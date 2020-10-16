Buffalo Lake woman injured in truck vs. semi crash

PRESTON LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — The Renville County Sheriff’s Office reports a Buffalo Lake woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday.
Authorities say they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 810th Avenue and 520th Street, approximately two miles north of Buffalo Lake.
A preliminary investigation revealed that 41-year-old Felix Papa, of Murdock, Minnesota, was driving a 1999 International semi-tractor and trailer when he failed to yield to a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by 25-year-old Sarah Schaffer of Buffalo Lake.
Schaffer was transported by the Buffalo Lake Ambulance Service to HealthPartners Olivia Hospital and Clinic for her injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts during the time of the crash.
Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Buffalo Lake Ambulance Service, Buffalo Lake Fire Department, Hector Fire Department, Buffalo Lake Police Department and the Hector Police Department.
