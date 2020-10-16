Caswell Park receives $2 million grant for upgrades and improvements

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - $2 million has been allocated to the City of North Mankato for improvements to Caswell Park as part of the State of Minnesota’s bonding package passed last Thursday.
The grant will fund improvements and renovations to existing facilities at the Caswell Regional Sporting Complex. It will also be used for upgrades to the facility such as an indoor athletic complex that will make sporting events possible year-round.
North Mankato City Mayor Mark Dehen said, “We really believe that, by having a year round facility up here, it’ll drive the traffic up here that’ll support additional business growth and additional residential growth in the area. So we’re really thrilled that we’ve made this first step to start some planning dollars while we can remodel the existing facility and make it even better for our users going forward and continue it as the legacy its had as the premier softball stadium in the upper Midwest and, quite honestly, in the region. So we’re really proud of Caswell Sports. We look forward to see it grow and expand.”
Not only will the future indoor facility increase traffic to the local area, it will also generate a substantial amount of additional revenue to the North Mankato community.
North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein added, “So right now, during Minnesota’s playable months, which are limited as compared to other areas of this country, we project that Caswell makes anywhere from a $5-8 million economic impact, and that’s across all sectors--- shopping, hotels, and other areas that visitors would be patronizing when they come to the Mankato/North Mankato area. Adding 6 months, we will assume that would roughly double that economic impact over a 10 year period.”
Official planning for the upgrades and new improvements will begin in the upcoming weeks.
