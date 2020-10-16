Caswell Park receives $2 million grant for upgrades and improvements

North Mankato City Mayor Mark Dehen said, “We really believe that, by having a year round facility up here, it’ll drive the traffic up here that’ll support additional business growth and additional residential growth in the area. So we’re really thrilled that we’ve made this first step to start some planning dollars while we can remodel the existing facility and make it even better for our users going forward and continue it as the legacy its had as the premier softball stadium in the upper Midwest and, quite honestly, in the region. So we’re really proud of Caswell Sports. We look forward to see it grow and expand.”