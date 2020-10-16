Climb2Feed Kids heads to Mount Kato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities Partners is taking its annual Climb 2 Feed Kids fundraiser to new heights this year.
Typically the event would have dozens of teams taking on 768 stairs inside Bresnan Arena at Minnesota State University Mankato, but with the pandemic, they’re taking the event outdoors to Mount Kato.
“we’ll have four teams at one time climbing either side of the tubing hill and then sliding down for a photo finish which will be really fun,” says Lillie Herbst, Marketing and Communications Manager at Feeding Our Communities Partners.
All proceeds help Feeding Our Communities Partners with its Backpack Food Program and Power Pack Program both of which make sure students don’t go hungry when they’re away from school. The fundraiser takes place Sunday, February 21. For registration information, visit
