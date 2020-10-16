Historic East, West jug game kicks off under week two Friday night lights

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East and Mankato West football programs collide for the 48th all-time jug game.
This year’s rivalry game will look a little different.
A limit on ticket sales brings the action to Wolverton Field rather than the usual Blakeslee Stadium.
Although, that shouldn’t hinder the excitement surrounding this game.
“It’ll be as intense as it’s been any other year," Cougars activities director Todd Waterbury said.
It’s an early, week two meeting for this seasons highly anticipated jug game.
On opening weekend, East defeated Worthington 39-14 and West had a 53-14 victory over New Prague.
Both teams come in hot, as for all-time; West leads the series 25-22, having won the last 14 games.
“No matter how it has been played out, each year both team go in with their best game in mind and hopefully a win at the end," Waterbury said.
Administration is working hard to ensure a quality experience for both players and fans.
“We have the advantage of having one game under our belt, hosting wise, and so we’ve figured a few things out there. We’ve tried to maximize the people that we can have in the stadium, obviously we’re still meeting the 250 [attendance] criteria. Our efforts are getting families in and also getting our senior students in that wanted to be apart of the experience," Waterbury said.
As for the rest that can’t snag a ticket, live streaming has been the answer.
Kick off between the Cougars and Scarlets is slated for 7 p.m. on Oct.16th.
