Jack-O-Lantern Walk Comes to North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for a fun, fall activity this weekend, North Mankato Taylor Library is hosting a Jack ‘O’ Lantern Walk at Bluff Park in North Mankato.
The free event begins at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, October 17. The event will also feature a fall food stand.
The public can come walk the trails and view the array of carved, lit up pumpkins along the way.
“We are really excited to do something for the community, get outside and have some fun safely. With so many things being different and changing this year this is just one little fun event we are doing to help the community,” said North Mankato Taylor Library Director, Katie Heintz.
The library previously distributed 60 pumpkins throughout the community to be carved for tomorrow’s event. Of those pumpkins fun.com will provide cash prizes to the most unique and the funniest. In both categories 1st place will win 100 dollars, 2nd, 50 and third 25 dollars.
Those whom submitted pumpkins should drop them off between 5-530 p.m. Saturday and place their name and phone number somewhere on the pumpkin.
The library encourages attendees to remain 6 feet apart and bring masks.
More information can be found here.
