Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says officers’ use of force justified in fatal shooting

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says there will be no charges filed against the four officers involved in a fatal shooting this spring.
24-year-old Austin Dean Heights died after being shot by police on April 18.
Police say officers exchanged gunfire with Heights at several points during a pursuit after a reported armed robbery at the BP gas station on Highway 169.
Heights was eventually fatally struck by gunfire as he tried to get out of a raft on the Minnesota River. Officials say the use of force was necessary in order to protect other law enforcement officers and residents nearby.
