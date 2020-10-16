Minnesota health officials report over 2,200 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Health officials report a new record high for daily cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,297 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 119,396.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include residents from Lyon, Redwood, and Renville Counties. The statewide death toll is now at 2,212. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,559.
There are 105,120 people who are no longer isolated.
8,718 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,375 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,448,315.
State health officials say statewide, more than 500 schools had at least one positive case in the last two weeks, and 24 public and private schools reported outbreaks with at least five positive cases.
Local schools with at least five cases include Loyola Catholic School in Mankato, Blue Earth Area Secondary, Fairmont Junior-Senior High School, St. Paul Lutheran High School in Fairmont, and Martin Luther High School in Northrop.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,330 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 104,669.
There have been 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,521.
80,510 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
887,140 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
