Pick of the Litter: Buster and Bosley

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Pick of the litter is back! Meet Buster and Bosley.
Buster is a 7-year-old male lab mix who is social and playful with a love for people, tennis balls, and treats. He has lots of experience with both cats and dogs, so he is looking for a home that may have either. His ideal owner would spend lots of time with him and help care for his allergies that cause his hair loss.
Bosley is a 7-month-old male Catahoula mix from a shelter in Texas. He is friendly, extremely shy, and is looking for a home that will spend lots of time with him, so he may work on overcoming his nervousness.
To find out more about adopting from BENCHS, visit their website at BENCHS.org. Visitors are welcome at the shelter by appointment only.
In other news, BENCHS and the City of Mankato announced Wednesday they are working to strengthen their current partnership.
The enhanced partnership will states that loose animals found in the city will be brought directly to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, where staff will provide care to housed animals, return them to their owners, or place them in adoption, if necessary.
BENCHS has been providing these services since May because the animal impound at Sibley Park was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
