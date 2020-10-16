Residents encouraged to apply for Emergency Assistance Rent, Mortgage Program

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County announced Friday that residents can still apply for the county’s Emergency Assistance Rent/Mortgage Program.
The program was created to assist community members with rent or mortgage payments and utility expenses to help individuals provide for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is intended to assist with shelter costs, such as past-due rent or mortgage payments or a damage deposit. The program may also assist with payments of utilities, including electricity, heat and water when there is a threat of disconnection.
Residents may be eligible for the program if they do not have enough other resources to resolves their crisis and are able to prove income to pay bills moving forward.
Recipients are not required to have an eviction or shut-off notice to be eligible for the program.
Funds for the Blue Earth County Emergency Assistance Rent/Mortgage Program are available until November or until they are fully utilized.
Visit Blue Earth County’s website or call Blue Earth County Human Services at (507) 304-4335 for more information.
