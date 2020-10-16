SCC mechatronics program awarded $1.3 million

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College’s mechatronics program receives a $1.3 million grant.
The award, which comes from the National Science Foundation, will help implement the next phase of the college’s mechatronics distance learning model. This phase will bring mechatronics education to rural high school students through partnerships with area school districts.
Through the program, students will remotely take 12 credits while still in high school to earn their mechatronics certificate. From there they can enter the workforce, continue toward a mechatronics associate of applied science degree at SCC or do both.
