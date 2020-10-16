St. Peter High School graduate authors, publishes second book

ST.PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -A local St. Peter High School graduate has authored and published his second book.
Titled ‘The Glory Days’ Josh Ellerbeck’s novel covers the themes of school shootings and what people can do as a society to instill values of empathy.
“What schools are doing in America, they’re training their students on what they can be doing as it’s happening with defense and evacuation strategies. But I don’t think there is enough emphasis on what we can be doing before something like this happens” explained Ellerbeck.
The book’s focus surrounds mental health.
Previously Ellerbeck has published and authored the book 'When Stars Leave the Sky". Both are available for purchase on Amazon.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.