Suburban voters hold key to control of Minnesota Senate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats hope to flip the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate this November in an election that will determine political control of the Legislature.
Both parties have pointed to a handful of suburban Senate races as battlegrounds for control in next year’s legislative session.
Democrats are also going after some GOP-held seats in greater Minnesota where they see a boost in immigrant growth.
Senate Republicans are hoping their law-and-order message will help preserve and even widen their slim 35-32 majority.
Senate Democrats are focusing their messaging on the accessibility and affordability of health care.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.