United States Post Office open at new Mankato location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The United States Post Office in Mankato is open in its new location on East Main Street.
With over 700 P.O. boxes available and a renovated customer service area, USPS hopes the new facility gives customers a bigger space for all of their mailing and shipping needs.
In addition to the post office, the building also houses other businesses such as a mental health clinic, dental office, and electrical consulting firm.
Last year, the post office began to outgrow its space at its location on Second Street. That building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but no plans for its future use have been made public.
