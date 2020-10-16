Youth firearms deer season begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s youth firearms deer season is officially underway.
It kicked off Thursday and runs until Sunday, Oct 18th. This is the second year the youth deer hunt has expanded to the entire state.
"We are concerned with our hunting population aging and maybe declining participation in the sport. And that’s why it’s so important for us to get youth interested and recruited into deer hunting. And we are hoping that having this additional opportunity early in the season maybe that will contribute to some early on positive experiences with deer hunting, says Barb Keller, MN DNR Big Game Program Leader.
Youth ages 10-17 can participate and those ages 10 through 13 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer/youth.
