Hundreds join together for the Mankato All Women’s March

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Young Women’s Christian Association of Mankato, Indivisible St. Peter and Greater Mankato, and partnering agencies came together to host the Mankato All Women’s March. The march served to commemorate and foster strong female leaders.
“It was a national movement, obviously, this is a national movement happening across the U.S. in multiple locations. We wanted to join as part of that as a YW and we’ve partnered with Indivisible... So we are joining together to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg and as well as honoring all the stuff that women have accomplished and to keep that going," said Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez, Executive Director of the YWCA.
The march started at Vetter Stone Amphitheater. Marchers followed a path up Riverfront Drive and down to the Civic Center Plaza where a rally took place with sixteen guest speakers and special performances. Hundreds of regional advocates participated in the march, and social distancing and mask guidelines were enforced.
Rodriguez offered encouragement to the female marchers by saying, “[Girls] can do anything that they set their mind to do. We’re always encouraging women to seek nontraditional employment. There’s a lot of opportunities even here in Mankato as well as across the U.S., so seek those opportunities. Be scientists. Be doctors. Be engineers. Be whatever.”
Marchers of all ages attended the event. For the little ones, a reminder of their capabilities was a persistent theme throughout the event.
“Girls can do anything," said Vivian Owen, a young girl who was marching with her family.
