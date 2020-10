MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight, light to moderate showers will work through the area as a cold front sweeps through. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 30 with winds remaining out of the west-northwest around 5 mph. Sunday, mostly sunny with a high around 42, winds west-northwest around 5-10 mph. Sunday night, partly cloudy with a low around 30, winds shift back to the southeast around 5 mph.