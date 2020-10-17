Local photographers adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 has altered the way many businesses carry out their day-to-day work. One field, in particular, has especially experienced a switch up in their industry.
Photographers traditionally interact closely with their clients. From up close shots, to assisting with their subjects' positioning and poses, photography generally involves small studio spaces and hands-on work with its clients.
Mankato-area photographer Abby Cherney, owner of Abigale Cherney Photography, has noticed a drastic shift in the demand for photo services. “Yeah the demand definitely isn’t the same as what it was last year. Especially for weddings, everyone’s looking for next year, not this year," said Cherney.
With social distancing guidelines and a mask mandate, like many photographers, Abby has taken necessary precautions to protect her and her clients.
“So, for most of my sessions, I try to keep them outdoors. If we must do a studio shoot, I make sure to wear a mask and try and, you know, keep my distance.”
Red Jacket Trail was a perfect, colorful background for her client, the Mansfield’s, family photo session.
“We’re very thankful we can still get photos. Abby does a great job, and it’s wonderful to be outside and be able to get the natural setting,” added Jodi Mansfield.
For photo sessions that must be held in studio such as newborn shoots and product photography, Abby takes careful steps to ensure the shoot is as safe as possible.
“So when I provide shoots in the studio, I provide masks, hand sanitizer, you know, everything gets wiped down beforehand and we try to only have one or two subjects in at a time," said Cherney.
Despite the changes, Abby still is keeping busy with part-time shoots.
“I mean we’re lucky to have such beautiful locations in the Mankato area, so I’m still keeping busy with outdoor shoots: families, seniors, and such so I appreciate that.”
For families like the Mansfield’s, it’s a gift to still be able to capture a family picture for the holidays. “It’s great to be able to connect with family and just send out that family photo and so that everybody and see what you’re up to."
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.