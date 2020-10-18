The Pillars of Mankato Senior Living celebrates a milestone

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The weather was colder than anticipated, but Pillars of Mankato didn’t let that get in the way of celebrating their milestone.
The birthday party was originally set for March, but due to the pandemic they had to postpone it to October.
The slate for the event was Polka Music, free swag bags and lunch provided by the Nicollet County Pork Producers. The community wasn’t the only one taking part in the fun.
“The residents are watching through their balconies. A lot of them have their windows and doors open listening and we’re providing them with a free meal inside. So they are getting to enjoy the festivities as well today," executive director at The Pillars of Mankato Senior Living, Stacy Wihlm said.
The Pillars even brought a special guest to add some extra joy to the drive through lunch.
“This is Pongo and Pongo is our mascot. He is celebrating with us today and you’ll see a lot of Pongo around the community in the next few months," Wihlm said.
The Pillars of Mankato Senior Living are planning to have events similar to this one in the next couple of months.
Yesterday, new Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for visitors of assisted living facilities also went into effect.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.