CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour turns 10

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Plans are underway for the 10th anniversary of Mankato’s CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.
Established in 2011, the tour aimed to revitalize downtown. It began as an outgrowth of Envision 2020 and the City Center Renaissance Plan. The walk was the first initiative of CityArt and is a collaborative program of Twin Rivers and the City Center Partnership.
Since it’s installation it’s featured over $3.5 million dollars in public art with 24 new sculptures added permanently to Greater Mankato’s Public Art collection.
“The growth of the program and support is really just amazing and gratifying for someone who helped launched the effort 10 years later. The sculpture tour is consistently rated as one of the most highly successful community initiatives that we have,” said CityArt Chairperson Tami Paulsen.
The Mankato Area Foundation will be the presenting sponsor for the upcoming anniversary exhibition, that’s set for May 21-22 2021.
