Comfrey man walking across Minnesota for charity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kenny Lensing departed Comfrey on-foot on October 5th to make the 365-mile trip to International Falls.
He’s raising money for multiple causes, including research for Alzheimer’s, cancer and diabetes cures, as well as suicide prevention.
As of Friday Kenny had made it all the way to the Brainerd area, hoping to finish up his trip later this week.
“I’m doing good. I just keep going and think about what [I’m] doing for this walk and make sure to keep it going,” said Lensing.
There will be an update on Lensing’s progress and more about his journey, Tuesday on KEYC News Now This Morning.
To donate to the charities Lensing is walking for, visit his Facebook page.
