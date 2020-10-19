The Docket: council to review growth plan, ballot processing begins, debate this week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We will officially hit the two-week mark until Election Day this week.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Oct. 19th, 2020.
North Mankato City Council plans to review a North West Growth Area Plan.
A study began last year to establish guidance for future growth in undeveloped land near the Highway 14, Highway 41 interchange.
The area is mostly undeveloped agricultural land.
According to city documents, the city of North Mankato has experienced steady growth in the past 10 years and a need to provide new residential, industrial and commercial development is expected to accommodate that growth, with access to Highway 14 making the area even more desirable.
The council packet says staff are planning several resident engagement opportunities before the plan is brought back for adoption.
Wednesday will mark two weeks until Election Day.
That means that election officials can start processing ballots this week.
Absentee ballots can be inserted into the ballot counters.
However, no results will be made available until after voting closes on election night.
President Trump and Joe Biden are set to meet for their final debate on Thursday in Nashville.
The debate runs 90 minutes without commercial interruption and starts at 8:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.