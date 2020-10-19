GFW School Board takes next steps in selling building

The topic is one of many up for discussion during tonight’s school board meeting, although that portion will be a closed-door session. Superintendent Jeff Horton says that gives the district the opportunity to be a stronger negotiator. Originally the district had planned to accept offers through July 31, but that was extended to October 2nd to allow newly hired Superintendent Horton to gain a better understanding of the property. School officials say the sale is necessary to help the district save money.