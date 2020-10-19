GFW School Board takes next steps in selling building

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop School District is discussing its next steps in selling the GFW Middle School building in Fairfax.
The topic is one of many up for discussion during tonight’s school board meeting, although that portion will be a closed-door session. Superintendent Jeff Horton says that gives the district the opportunity to be a stronger negotiator. Originally the district had planned to accept offers through July 31, but that was extended to October 2nd to allow newly hired Superintendent Horton to gain a better understanding of the property. School officials say the sale is necessary to help the district save money.
“Our school district has more space than it needs. We had about 432 square feet per student with all three buildings open, when you look at the state average it’s closer to 207-215 square feet per student so we had over double the amount of space we needed so to run three different sites it was expensive,” says Superintendent Jeff Horton, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop School District.
The School Board has been working with the local Economic Development Authority to make sure the property serves as an investment for the community. Horton says the board will have a series of options to choose from, which could include rejection, acceptance, or take no action.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
