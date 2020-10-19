Walz announces aid for agricultural producers while on farm tour

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced a $7.7 million dollar plan to support producers impacted by COVID-19 while visiting with farmers to hear how they’ve been impacted.
Disruptions in the market and on the farm amid COVID-19 complications left many producers with financial burdens and the food supply in question.
“Especially after the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls closed down. there was a real concern about a shortage of food, what would happen if we were locked down and the food supply was broken,” said Gov. Walz.
Gov. Walz announced a nearly $8 million dollar plan funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act while touring farms in Northfield, Albert Lea and Austin.
The plan will financially support agricultural producers, meat processors and farmers with nearly $6 million dollars of the aid going directly to turkey and pork producers.
“We had a lot of hogs and turkeys being destroyed and put an incredible financial burden on our producers, we also saw there was breaks in how we process,” said Gov. Walz.
Putting an emphasis on the support of local processors.
“This is something that’s been coming up for years, people saying the ability to have local processing has been hampered,” said Gov. Walz.
One million dollars of the funding is for cost share aid to companies or individual looking to expand or open a meat processing facility, hoping to prevent any potential back-ups in the system.
“As well as help for our winter markets, farmers that need scholarship for farm business management, farm to school programs, farmers that were impacted that sell directly to our restaurants,” said Thom Petersen, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner.
Gov. Walz spent a portion of his day at Cotter Farm, visiting with Tom Cotter and his family, who is looking forward to support for local processors.
“I had missed opportunities where I could have sold to people. but there was not the market, not the facility to handle it, so to have these new butchers shops hopefully come about is I’m going to get my food into more people’s freezers,” said Tom Cotter, of Cotter Farm.
More details on the aid package will be made available this week.
