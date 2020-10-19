MDH: five additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 1,632 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,632 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 124,439.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,239. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,578.
There are 109,963 people who are no longer isolated.
8,916 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,414 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,531,998.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 508 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 107,722.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,536.
82,158 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
902,651 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
