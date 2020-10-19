MnDOT prepares to keep roads safe amid snowfall

Chase Fester, Assistant Maintenance Manager of District 7, says, “Well this is going to be the first snowfall event of the year, and it’s always a little bit of a challenge. Everybody needs to reacclimate themselves to winter driving. So the big message that we are trying to promote right now is to slow down, take your time, give the plows some room if you’re out on the roads and [if] you come across a plow. If we get into a situation where there’s snow clouds and things like that, always be prepared for that, and again, make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of distance.”