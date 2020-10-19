MnDOT prepares to keep roads safe amid snowfall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snow was in the forecast for most of Minnesota today and with the likelihood that we will see more soon, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has been getting ready to keep our roads safe this season.
With inches of snowfall coming down, icy road conditions pose risks to travelers. MnDOT has been preparing for the snow by getting plows and sanders ready to keep roads as safe as possible.
Chase Fester, Assistant Maintenance Manager of District 7, says, “Well this is going to be the first snowfall event of the year, and it’s always a little bit of a challenge. Everybody needs to reacclimate themselves to winter driving. So the big message that we are trying to promote right now is to slow down, take your time, give the plows some room if you’re out on the roads and [if] you come across a plow. If we get into a situation where there’s snow clouds and things like that, always be prepared for that, and again, make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of distance.”
MnDOT encourages drivers to call 511 to receive the most up-to-date information on road conditions in their area.
