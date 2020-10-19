MnDOT seeks input on Hwy. 14, County Road 56 intersection

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation seeks public input as they look into safety improvements for the intersection of Highway 14 and Blue Earth County Road 56 in Eagle Lake.
MnDOT says the intersection, which is located at the turnoff to Casey’s, continues to experience a high frequency of crashes.
MnDOT has three design concepts ready for public input. To view a video presentation of the options and give your feedback visit the MnDot website. The videos and survey will be live through November 2.
