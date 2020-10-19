National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday marks National Drug Take Back Day, a day residents are encouraged to safely get rid of unwanted medications, and the Mankato Department of Public Safety is here to help.
Law enforcement is inviting the public to drop off their medications at the Mankato Public Safety Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.
It’s just a great way to clean out any unwanted or unused prescriptions you might have and it’s a great way to get them out of your residence and dispose of them properly, says Associate Director Dan Schisel, Mankato Public Safety.
The drop off will be provided as a curbside service and staff and participants are required to wear masks during drop off.
