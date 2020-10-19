North Mankato reviews proposals for future development

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the city grows, North Mankato City Council is reviewing plans for future development in the northwest region of the city.
“In 2019 the city started to think of an update process for the comprehensive plan and started to think what future land use is going to be for the city," City Planner Matthew Lassonde said.
A city study began last year to establish guidance for future growth in undeveloped land near the Highway 14, Highway 41 interchange.
“This is the major growth area for the city, and we want to make sure that that growth is planned for effectively," said Lassonde.
The area is mostly undeveloped agricultural land.
The study identifies opportunities for new residential, industrial, commercial and retail development, with access to Highway 14 making the area even more desirable.
“Well, it makes it regionally connected for shipments, for freight movements. It’s very well connected. Being connected to Highway 14 is connected to 169," said Lassonde.
The plan serves as a way for developers to identify opportunities in the area and helps the city with their next comprehensive plan update.
Staff are also planning future resident engagement opportunities.
You can review the Northwest Growth Area Plan and study, along with the different proposals, in the North Mankato City Council packet.
