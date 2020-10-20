Ballot processing begins with two weeks until Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We are now two weeks out from Election Day, which means ballot processing can begin.
Ballot processing is the procedure of putting ballots into the tabulators.
No results will be released until after polls close on election night.
So far, Blue Earth County has accepted more than 12,500 absentee and mail-in ballots.
“So that means we have 12,500 envelopes that will get opened tonight, starting tonight, tomorrow, through the rest of the week and into next week," said Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger.
There is, of course, still plenty of time to mail your ballot back or drop it off in person.
If you’re mailing your ballot, election officials can accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day.
To help with the number of ballots coming back, starting next Tuesday, Blue Earth County will be opening up a second early voting location.
“It’ll be at the MRCI location off of Map and Stadium Drive. It is available for any voter in Blue Earth County, and what we’ll be providing there is every service that folks can get at the courthouse," Stalberger said.
Voters will be able to drop off ballots, ask questions, check their registration status and vote early in person.
