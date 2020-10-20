Franklin Rogers Park renamed ISG Field

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Going to The Frank to watch local baseball may soon be a thing of the past, but don’t worry! That’s because Franklin Rogers Park is being renamed ISG Field.
Building on a series of successful partnerships and projects to bolster its ballpark, the Mankato MoonDogs, has exercised its rights with the City of Mankato, to lease the naming rights to ISG. ISG is a design and engineering firm founded in Mankato in 1973. This is the latest update for the team, which has unveiled a new logo and has implemented several renovations for the ballpark in recent years.
The Mankato Moondogs are a member of the Northwoods League.
