Funding provided to raise Highway 93

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Henderson is set to receive more than $38-million dollars to fix Highway 93. The funding is part of the bonding bill recently passed by the Minnesota State Legislature. Henderson has flooded numerous times in recent years cutting off the city from the north, south and east. This project will raise the highway to avoid flooding issues in the future.
Henderson Mayor Paul Menne has spearheaded the mission to request funding from the Minnesota State Legislature. “What this does for the local area is it connects our school district,. It’ll rise the roads above the flood plain, but also, as a state, what it does is highway 19 is a border-to-border highway, and this is the part that gets flooded out. So now this will mitigate that transportation corridor as well, bring you to a full ten-ton road and allow commerce to continue to use the corridor as they need. So, it’s both a state benefit and a local benefit," said Menne.
Despite the funding being provided, it may take a bit to get construction going on the project.
“This is ultimately gonna be a MnDot project on Highway 93 and a county project on County Road 96. I’m sure they’ll be coordinating their schedules to get work done, but you’re looking at about a year of final design and land acquisition and those kinds of things prepped and then after that it’ll probably be maybe a here or two depending on weather because you’re working in a flood plain. You never know what’s gonna happen depending on the weather.”
