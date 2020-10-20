Funding provided to raise Highway 93

Henderson Mayor Paul Menne has spearheaded the mission to request funding from the Minnesota State Legislature. “What this does for the local area is it connects our school district,. It’ll rise the roads above the flood plain, but also, as a state, what it does is highway 19 is a border-to-border highway, and this is the part that gets flooded out. So now this will mitigate that transportation corridor as well, bring you to a full ten-ton road and allow commerce to continue to use the corridor as they need. So, it’s both a state benefit and a local benefit," said Menne.