Greater Mankato Rotary Club donates $25,000 to help Bogota children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Rotary Club donates $25,000 to help children in Bogata.
Along with helping those in our community, international aid is also a part of the Rotary mission. For the last ten years, the club has been raising funds for Children’s Vision in Bogata, Columbia. Children’s Vision has a mission to help young children living on the street with no homes and no one to care for them.
The Greater Mankato Rotary donation will be used to upgrade Children’s Vision’s kitchen.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.