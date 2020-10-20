MDH: seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 1,120 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,120 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 125,531.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,246. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,583.
There are 109,963 people who are no longer isolated.
9,042 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,451 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,543,648.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 727 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 108,422.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,555.
83,516 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
906,310 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
