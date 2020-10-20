Minnesota State Patrol investigating fatal crash

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - One person has died after a crash that closed both lanes of Highway 169 between state Highway 93 in Le Sueur and state Highway 22 in St. Peter Monday night.
60-year-old Randal James Thorn of Lakefield died following the crash. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday near Le Sueur. State Patrol says Thorn’s vehicle collided with another vehicle while both southbound on Highway 169. The incident report shows that thorn was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was believed to have been involved. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
