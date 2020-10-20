Previewing the postponed Section 2A soccer matches

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Tuesday’s Section 2A soccer matches were postponed due to the inclement weather in the area.
Both Mankato West girls' and boys' soccer teams were set to take the field in the section semifinals, along with the St. Peter girls' soccer team before the postponement.
Those matches will instead take place Wednesday.
The Mankato West girls' soccer team will be on the road against top-seeded Waconia at 5 p.m., with a trip to the section title game on the line. The Scarlets are coming off a thrilling 2-1 double-overtime victory against Holy Family Catholic in the quarterfinals.
On the other side of the bracket, the No. 6 seeded St. Peter Saints are still alive after upsetting the No. 3 seed Mankato East Cougars Thursday. The Saints won that game after a penalty kick shootout.
St. Peter is set to take on No. 2 seed Southwest Christian Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Champions Hall in Eden Prairie.
In the boys' Section 2A Tournament, the defending section champion Mankato West Scarlets play host to Bloomington Kennedy in a rematch of last year’s section title game where the Scarlets won 1-0.
