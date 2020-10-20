River’s Edge Express Clinic opens at Hilltop HyVee

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The River’s Edge Express Clinic is now open in Hilltop HyVee.
The new facility is open seven days a week with hours extending into the evening. It specializes in caring for minor injuries and illnesses. The clinic is also able to see patients who may think they have COVID-19 to determine whether or not they need a test. Testing can be administered on-site via the Hy-Vee drive-thru.
Stephanie Holden, Chief Experience Officer, said "It’s a walk-in clinic so if someone’s, you know, feeling like they have a sore throat or their ear’s been hurting, they can just walk in and our provider, who will be a nurse practitioner or a physician’s assistant, will work with them all through the process. They’ll get them checked in, they’ll examine them, if they need a prescription, they’ll write the prescription, and they can get it right next door at the pharmacy here at HyVee.”
The clinic does not take appointments, so patients may be seen on a first-come, first served basis.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.